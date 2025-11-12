Former politician Imre Sooäär dies

Former Riigikogu member Imre Sooäär has died at the age of 56.

The Pädaste Manor hotel, which he helped to develop, announced his passing on its Facebook page.

"In Memoriam ...With deep gratitude for a life that built dreams and inspired others. Forever remembered with love and respect. The family kindly asks for privacy during this difficult time," the post read.

Born in Tallinn on March 13, 1969, Sooäär sat in the X, XI, XII, XIII, and XIV Riigikogu sessions, 2003 to 2023, with three different parties: From 2002 to 2006 he was a member of Res Publica, a forerunner of the present-day Isamaa, before joining the Reform Party, which he was a member of until 2018. He subsequently sat as an independent MP with the Center Party Riigikogu group.

He was a former editor-in-chief of Estonian Radio in Toronto, later becoming an entrepreneur in the hospitality sector.

He was a co-owner and restorer of the Pädaste Manor hotel and restaurant, on the island of Muhu.

--

