X!

Reform Party's Tallinn branch elects Maris Lauri as chair

News
Maris Lauri.
Maris Lauri. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Reform Party's Tallinn branch on Sunday elected Maris Lauri as its new regional chair.

Lauri, a former justice minister, was Reform's mayoral candidate at last month's local elections. She beat out party members Märt Vooglaid and Jevgeni Šibinski in Saturday's vote.

On being elected, Lauri said Reform Party members in Tallinn must learn from their past mistakes and work more broadly together to ensure the capital's development continues.

"Teamwork and cooperation are the basis of success. If we are one team fighting for things that align with the Reform Party's values, voters will recognize that at the next elections," she said.

Reform's Tallinn regional board resigned in October following the local elections, which Lauri said at the time was an act of political responsibility aimed at starting with a clean slate.

A record number of candidates ran for the board's four seats this time. The four elected included former ministers Signe Riisalo and Yoko Alender.

New chairs were also elected for the capital's district branches, and also sit on the Tallinn board.

Reform's previous Tallinn chair, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, stepped down in July as a deputy mayor over the issue of kindergarten fees in the capital, with the entire party leaving the city government soon afterwards. This left Isamaa, SDE and Eesti 200 to rule as a minority coalition up to October's local elections. Coalition negotiations between the Center Party and Isamaa are ongoing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Reform Party's Tallinn branch elects Maris Lauri as chair

16:01

British star Simon Pegg on battling depression and alcoholism: 'I didn't want to die'

15:12

Prime minister: Growth council met mostly with positive feedback

14:02

Estonian Olympic ski star caught up in doping scandal now works for Ukraine team

12:18

Marten Liiv sets two Estonian speed skating records at world cup stage

11:04

Court declines to halt wolf cull

10:52

Daniil Glinka makes Estonian tennis history after reaching Canada final

10:01

Narva coalition deal signed, council majority of just one

09:27

Estonia opens new business center in its Berlin embassy

08:53

Transport Administration: Risk of black ice and slippery roads remains

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

14.11

EDF intelligence: Ukraine can hold Pokrovsk for another week or two

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

14.11

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

15.11

Tehumardi Memorial becomes first reinterpreted monument in Estonia

14.11

Estonia to raise retirement age to 65 years and 3 months in 2028

15.11

Estonia joins group developing next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

15.11

Estonia to give Ukraine €3.5 million for Starlink systems

15.11

Tire changing season kicks into overdrive in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo