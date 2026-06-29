Manor loses heritage status after rare murals destroyed

Norra Manor in Järva County, whose second‑floor walls were once covered with rare murals, has lost its cultural monument status. Unauthorized construction work over the years has destroyed the paintings, ornaments, unique stoves and other valuable details.

"Although the main building of Norra Manor meets some criteria for national protection, its cultural value has declined so much over time that it no longer meets most of the key criteria, or meets them only partially. Considering this, continued national protection is not justified," Culture Minister Heidy Purga said in the order signed last week.

The Heritage Board's manor heritage working group, which inspected the building, also proposed ending its monument status.

The two‑story classical main building of Norra Manor was built in 1792. The lower floor had vaulted ceilings, and the second floor was covered with murals totaling about 600 square meters. Particularly rare were the illusionistic nature‑themed murals in the hall.

The manor's main building, park and outbuildings were first protected as an architectural monument in 1964, but by 1984 the building was already in poor condition.

The former state institute for cultural monument design ordered the owner to repair the building and noted that doors and windows were exposed to weather and vandalism, the roof leaked, parts of the second‑floor ceiling and intermediate floor had collapsed, and the building had extensive moisture damage.

In the early 2000s, the monument was completely damaged when unauthorized construction work destroyed, among other things, the valuable murals.

Norra Manor in Järva County. Source: ERR

In 2023, the Järva municipal government and the manor's new owner submitted a joint request to the Heritage Board to end the building's monument status. The board carried out an assessment last year, and a commission of experts decided in March that continued national protection was no longer justified.

The board said that when many similar objects exist, those better preserved and with cumulative value are protected. But Norra Manor's exterior has lost its original detail sensitivity, and changes to the façade and interior no longer reflect the original design.

The building has also been extensively rebuilt, and unauthorized construction work destroyed both the original structure and its details. The unique stoves with fireplaces, murals with antique figures and ornaments, stairs, doors, windows and construction elements have all been lost. Only the building's original volume and window placement remain.

Both Järva municipality and the owner support removing the monument status. The municipality values the manor's main building and park as a significant landscape object, meaning it must still be preserved as a site of local importance. The protected area and buffer zone of the manor park will remain unchanged.

Since 2023, Norra Manor has belonged to the Contriber group and houses a personal development training center.

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