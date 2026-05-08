Kirna Manor tulip festival back in bloom with 150 varieties this spring

The Kirna Manor Tulip Festival returns this spring with about 150 varieties on display, marking a strong comeback after wet weather last year wiped out many of their plants.

The annual tulip festival returns May 9, when visitors can expect to see tens of thousands of tulips in bloom at "Estonia's own Holland."

The gardens at Kirna Manor suffered heavy losses last spring after unusually wet weather damaged many flowers, prompting extensive replanting and major soil work.

Last fall, volunteers helped plant 100,000 tulip bulbs at the manor.

"Cold doesn't really harm tulips; what hurt us last year was the moisture," said owner Tuuli Org. "Dry cold is fine, but cold and wet weather is bad for tulips."

She said only about 20–30 percent of the tulips are currently in bloom, but the display is changing quickly.

"This is the magical beginning, when the view can change even by the hour," Org explained. "It's so amazing when you notice yet another splash of color has appeared somewhere."

She said conditions this season look promising as the refreshed flowerbeds begin to reach peak bloom.

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