Gallery: Volunteers plant 50,000 tulip bulbs at Kirna Manor

Volunteers planted 50,000 tulip bulbs at Kirna Manor in Järva County.
Tens of thousands of volunteers planted tulip bulbs at Kirna Manor in Järva County on Saturday in preparation for next spring.

Kirna Manor's Tuuli Org said, in total, 100,000 bulbs will be planted this year. Of those, 50,000 will be tulip bulbs from 80 varieties.

As spring was cool and rainy, Kirna's tulip garden, like many other gardens across Estonia, suffered from gray mold. This is why a large number of the tulips in Kirna must be replaced with new ones.

To eliminate the pathogens, the soil was treated with a potassium permanganate solution, and sand, peat, as well as organic and mineral fertilizers were added.

Asked why she came to plant tulips, Margit, a volunteer who had come from Paide, replied: "It's a tradition already, I've been coming for years. Simply put, it's my meditation."

Aili, a volunteer from Türi, explained how tulip bulbs should be planted to ensure they grow: "At least to the depth of three tulip bulbs. And then with the root facing down, tip facing up. That's all there is to it."

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

