PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

Two cases of human trafficking were discovered during a large-scale anti-human trafficking operation organized by Estonian authorities through June, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

Speaking to "Vikerhommik" Tuesday, Margo Kivila, head of the organized crime group at the PPA's Northern Prefecture, said: "Two criminal proceedings were initiated on human trafficking cases through this operation, though no labor or sexual exploitation was identified," adding: "However, based on the material collected, new proceedings may arise later."

Kivila outlined that in Estonia, human trafficking mainly occurs in two varieties. One of these is labor-related, where vulnerable people get forced to work under conditions which do not comply with domestic Estonian law, while the other type involves coerced prostitution.

Ordinary people mostly encounter the first of these categories, especially in the construction, services, and catering sectors, Kivila said.

In these cases, the victims mostly work in positions where they do not come into direct contact with the wider public or strangers; but human trafficking can also be seen in agriculture, the forestry sector, and generally in areas where cash-in-hand payments are common, the officer noted.

Victims of human trafficking arrive in Estonia mainly from Ukraine, Moldova, and the Central Asian republics, Kivila said, and also even from EU member state Romania.

Additionally, those specifically involved in prostitution often originate in Latin America.

The definition of human trafficking involves a person's freedom of action and movement being restricted, with no opportunity to express their will. While people tend not to be physically bound as in the slave trading era, victims can still be bound psychologically, economically, and legally, Kivila explained.

Often victims are not aware of how European societies, including Estonia's, function, and fear local authorities and the PPA, and also fear being sent back to their home countries. This alone can often make the victims compliant with the wishes of those trafficking them, Kivila noted.

A public drive titled "You Have Rights!" was launched in June, to to raise awareness among foreign workers about their rights and to encourage them to seek help when necessary. Cases of labor exploitation have been increasingly reported, often by men from third countries working in Estonia, who may not be aware of their rights.

