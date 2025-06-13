New campaign highlights foreign workers' rights

A new campaign aims to raise awareness among foreign workers about their rights and to encourage them to seek help when necessary. Foreign men most frequently turn to the support line for labor exploitation, data shows.

Over the past two years, cases of labor exploitation have been reported increasingly, a press release said.

"Often these people are afraid to ask for help because they believe no one can or wants to help them. We want to change that belief," explained Anu Leps, criminal policy adviser at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.

"This is especially important for foreign workers, who often don't know their rights and therefore are more easily exploited. In reality, every one of us has the right to be treated fairly and with dignity, regardless of where we come from or what kind of work we do."

In 2024, employers failed to pay more than € 320,000 in total to individuals who contacted the support service.

The victims are most often third-country nationals who have been threatened with violence or intimidated with forced deportation if they dare to speak up about the situation.

Men most affected

This year, the advisory line for preventing human trafficking and assisting victims, operated by the Social Insurance Board, has provided guidance in 330 cases.

The majority of those who reached out were men (68 percent), many of them skilled workers, construction workers, and employees in the food service sector.

"We receive calls from people who have already been stuck for months in clearly exploitative conditions. People usually turn to the helpline at the last moment – hoping to find help, information, and support," said Sirle Blumberg, senior specialist at the Social Insurance Board (SKA).

"It's important to note that these numbers reflect only those who had the courage to seek help."

"Many of them have experienced situations where they were not treated with dignity. Their background and needs are often not understood, they're given misleading information, and it's made to seem as though inhumanely long workdays and poor conditions are a normal part of working life in Estonia. Such experiences can make a person extremely cautious and reduce trust in available support," she added.

The "You Have Rights!" campaign helps people understand which work situations may be signs of exploitation. These may include:

• conditions agreed in the employment contract are not honoured,

• the actual wage differs from what was promised,

• the worker is threatened or intimidated,

• freedom of movement is restricted,

• or unjustified fees are demanded for housing or work tools.

For more information, visit the You Have Rights! website.

Support line for preventing human trafficking and assisting victims: +372 660 7320

