Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

Central Helsinki skyline viewed from Kauppatori.
Central Helsinki skyline viewed from Kauppatori. Source: Kai Vare/ERR
Estonian citizens make up the largest national group in the number of people deported from Finland in the first six months of 2025, a figure which itself has risen by 32 percent on the year, Maaleht reported.

The police department in Helsinki has intensified deportations, with police chief Janne Lepsu telling Finnish paper Iltalehti this was mostly done in the case of those suspected of a crime, or who had actually committed a crime – mostly violent, drug-related, or larceny crimes.

Maaleht reported that the bulk of these individuals leave voluntarily, while in a minority of cases, a police escort is required – this has happened with six Estonian citizens.

One repeat offender originally from Estonia and now in his 40s has a long criminal record in Finland, dating back to at least 2004, and is suspected of abusing at least 20 elderly people, with some victims reportedly sustaining serious bodily injuries as a result of violent assaults.

1,374 people were deported from Finland in the first half of this year, noting a rise of a third on the year, with 271 requiring a police escort.

Estonian citizens made up the largest single component, with 204 individuals deported from Finland, or 15 percent of the total, followed by Romanian citizens (130 cases), citizens of the Russian Federation (90), and Iraqi citizens in fourth place: Thirty eight out of the total 67 in this latter category had to be escorted by the police.

Deportation is not necessarily the end of the story – some individuals return to Finland even with an entry ban in place, and the authorities in Finland have noted that policing this has proved particularly challenging since Finland is within the Schengen area of free movement.

Estonia is also one of the main destinations of those deported.

As for non-EU citizens, the most common reason for deportation is the absence or expiration of a residence permit, while violent crimes such as rape are also a factor.

As for the situation in Estonia, from January 1 to July 31 this year, Maaleht reported, 366 people were issued departure orders from Estonia, with 308 leaving voluntarily, 50 enforced immediately, and 8 forcibly deported; according to Rainis Sinikas, the Obligation to Leave and Prohibition on Entry Act allows foreigners to choose their departure method voluntarily, while failure to comply leads to enforcement and an entry ban.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

