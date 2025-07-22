Narva resident handed 6.5 year prison sentence for espionage, violating sanctions

A Russian citizen living in Narva has been handed a 6.5-year prison sentence for supporting intelligence activities against Estonia, submitting false information, and violating international sanctions.

Pavel Kapustin was sentenced to six and a half years of actual imprisonment in a plea bargain by Viru County Court, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The prosecution also requested the confiscation of almost €90,000 worth of assets acquired by violating sanctions.

The Prosecutor's Office said Kapustin knowingly established a relationship with the Russian intelligence service FSB. He gathered and transmitted information and resources to the Russian intelligence service. By doing this, he committed acts directed against Estonia's security.

Kapustin also transported sanctioned goods from Estonia to Russia.

The Internal Security Service (ISS) found that Kapustin sourced luxury objects in Estonia, Europe or elsewhere for buyers in Russia and then organized their transportation and delivery over the Estonian border.

Kapustin was also convicted of submitting false information to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) when applying for a residence permit.

FSB uses information for intelligence, influence operations

Triinu Olev-Aas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said the FSB collects and analyzes information about Estonia's attitudes and political positions to use it for further intelligence and influence operations.

"The defendant provided the FSB with various information, including, for example, details about the removal of a tank monument in Narva and the attitudes of Narva residents regarding the mutiny against the Russian leadership led by Wagner private military company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin," Olev-Aas said in a statement.

"Even publicly available or seemingly insignificant information does not absolve one of guilt, because any fragment of information can be useful to a hostile state. Therefore, it is important to remember that merely establishing a relationship with Russian intelligence or security services directed against Estonia is a crime that can result in a lengthy prison sentence," she said.

Border crossers are potential recruits

Marta Tuul, Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The FSB often views people crossing the Estonian-Russian border as potential recruits, the ISS said. The agency advises against traveling to Russia.

"In the aggressor state, you may fall into the trap of hostile intelligence services, and escaping it may seem impossible. But that is not the case. It is possible to break free from the grasp of Russian intelligence services by contacting the Internal Security Service," said ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul.

Violation of sanctions is a criminal offense that indirectly supports Russia's illegal actions, and the state must respond to it with full seriousness, the Prosecutor's Office statement said.

Through these activities, the defendant earned at least €90,000 in criminal proceeds, which the court confiscated at the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by the Internal Security Service, and the criminal case was led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!