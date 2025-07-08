X!

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

News
Poland reintroduced checks on its borders with Germany and Lithuania for at least 30 days on July 7 to tackle illegal migration.
Poland reintroduced checks on its borders with Germany and Lithuania for at least 30 days on July 7 to tackle illegal migration. Source: Polish Border Guard.
News

An Estonian citizen allegedly transporting migrants who entered the EU illegally via Belarus was detained on the Poland–Lithuania border on Monday by Polish border guards.

Poland introduced additional checks on its borders with Lithuania and Germany on July 7 in response to a growing influx of migrants entering the European Union via Belarus and Latvia. They will be in place until at least August 5.

On Monday morning, the Polish Border Guard posted on X that it had detained an Estonian citizen on the Poland–Lithuania border transporting four Afghan migrants.

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak told TVN24 that the car was intercepted in the first minutes after the measures were introduced and that this case "proves that controls are necessary".

"The controls are aimed at combating illegal migration. We need to be very clear in a situation where the German side is not letting in illegal migrants without readmission. There has also been a marked increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing the border into Lithuania, Latvia and then going to Poland," the minister said, LRT reported.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was unable to provide more details about the case to ERR on Monday evening.

Migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been illegally crossing the Belarusian border into the EU since spring 2021. The authorities say the "hybrid attack" is backed by the Belarusian government and implemented by the security services.

Last month, the head of Latvia's Daugavpils Border Guard told ERR News the route is a "criminal business."

Allow extra time when traveling to Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told travelers to expect delays when traveling to Poland over the next month.

Anne-Ly Ader, director of the Consular Services Bureau, said that when traveling to Poland by car, travelers should ensure they have valid travel documents, a health insurance card, and vehicle documents for the entire duration of the trip.

More time than usual should also be allocated for the journey.

"As I understand it, there is constant border control at three checkpoints for those traveling by car and train. In addition, there are temporary and random checks on 12 other road sections," Ader explained.

The graphic in the social media post shows where the three continuous checkpoints are.

Estonia boosts patrols

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has also increased patrols at Estonia's borders in response to Poland's actions.

While migrants are not illegally crossing Estonia's borders, the country is used as a transit country to the Nordics by smugglers.

Additional checks on the Lithuanian-Polish border could divert the flow northwards and increase pressure on Estonia.

Virko Luide, the agency's head of the crises preparation bureau, told ERR News: "At the moment Estonia is not planning on reinstating border control points at the EU internal borders, but in light of Poland's decision we have already added additional patrols in southern and northern Estonia with the task of focusing on potential illegal immigration cases."

He added: "This is a standard procedure we have done before when we have had reason to believe that there is the possibility that increased illegal immigration flows might be passing through Estonia – usually when Belarus has ramped up instrumentalized migration attacks against Latvia, Lithuania and Poland."

On Friday, the PPA carried out checks in Valga, the border city with Latvia, in southern Estonia.

The Police and Border Guard Board carried out extra checks in Valga, south Estonia on Friday (July 4) following Poland's new boarder control regime to curb illegal migration from Belarus. Source: PPA Lõuna prefektuur

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Märten Hallismaa, Jane Saluorg

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:56

Domestic, foreign tourists increased in spring

08:29

Expert: Good relations with Russia appears to be Trump's long-term priority

07:52

Economist: Tax rises are pushing up price increases

07:25

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

00:39

Estonian police increase patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border Updated

07.07

Tallinn's reunited coalition to abolish kindergarten fees from September

07.07

Tallinn deputy mayor: Eesti 200 won't OK scrapping kindergarten fees

07.07

Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition Updated

07.07

Estonian squad announced as preparations begin for EuroBasket finals

07.07

Gallery: Helicopter brought back to shore after sea crash between Saaremaa and Vilsandi

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

07.07

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

07.07

German central banker: Spillover from €1 trillion plan will reach Estonia

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

07.07

Food prices rose 8.4 percent year-on-year in June

07.07

Gallery: Helicopter brought back to shore after sea crash between Saaremaa and Vilsandi

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo