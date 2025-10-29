Estonia joins UN protocol to eliminate discrimination against women

Estonia has joined the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), bringing more avenues to those whose rights have been infringed.

The Optional Protocol entered into force for Estonia on October 17.

CEDAW is one of the most significant UN human rights treaties, and aims to ensure equal rights for both women and men in all areas of life, and to eliminate discrimination against women.

While Estonia joined CEDAW back in 1991, now it has joined the Optional Protocol, plaintiffs can appeal to the UN Committee over violations of the Convention, in other words Estonians can directly turn to the UN if they believe that their rights have been violated and they have not received sufficient assistance from the Estonian state.

Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said joining the protocol represented an important step in confirming Estonia's commitment to ensuring equal rights for women and men.

"Accession to the Optional Protocol to CEDAW gives people an additional international opportunity to protect their rights. This strengthens the protection of women's rights in Estonia and is an important signal that we value gender equality and human rights both domestically and internationally," Keldo said.

By joining the Optional Protocol to the Convention, Estonians can bring complaints directly to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women if they believe their rights under the Convention have been violated.

Before turning to the Convention, plaintiffs must first exhaust all available legal options in Estonia. At the same time, the Protocol also allows the Committee to itself investigate serious or ongoing violations of women's rights, and to make recommendations to the Estonian state on how to improve the situation.

The Optional Protocol to CEDAW entered into force internationally on December 22, 2000. The Riigikogu approved the Protocol of Accession of Estonia on April 23, 2025, and it entered into force for Estonia on October 17, 2025.

