X!

Estonian women's national team seal third place at Baltic Cup

News
The Estonian women's national team line up before the Baltic Cup games against the Faroe Islands.
The Estonian women's national team line up before the Baltic Cup games against the Faroe Islands. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

The Estonian women's national football team beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 on Monday to claim third place in this year's Baltic Cup.

Saku Sporting  forward Emma Treiberg put Estonia ahead in the 26th minute, with Liselle Paltsi of FC Flora Tallinn grabbing a second twelve minutes later to seal the victory.

After the game, head coach Aleksandra Ševoldajeva said she was especially pleased with the team's first half performance, with the side able to impose themselves on the game.

"The first half was particularly positive – we found some good moves and created a lot of chances," Ševoldajeva said.

"In the second half, our opponents came out with some more aggressive pressing and a different formation, which meant we no longer had the upper hand in midfield and were under pressure. On top of that, we also had to make some unplanned substitutions, which took time, but overall there were a lot of positives in the game that we can be happy with."

The winner of this year's women's Baltic Cup will be decided on Monday evening when hosts Lithuania face Latvia in the final.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

19:55

Patarei's prison legacy fading into the past as new apartment complex to be built

19:50

Dance music stars Swedish House Mafia announce 2026 Tallinn show

19:41

Experts warn of 'alarming' rise in violent crimes committed by minors

19:36

Ex-Estonian international Mart Poom asks fans to keep quiet after 'angry neigbor' complains

19:15

Estonian women's national team seal third place at Baltic Cup

18:59

Estonian girls' long lost 2000s punk hits resurface in surprise release

18:47

No-grocery month pushes Estonian journalist to get creative in the kitchen

18:13

Supreme Court to rule next month on bird nesting protection case

17:39

Harri Tiido: Russian Houses in the world

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

15:31

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

08:43

Estonian firms say EU ban on Russian tourist trips will have little impact

27.10

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

27.10

Estonian ISP stops sending payment links over security concerns

20:32

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

12:53

Shift to Estonian-language education proving tough in former Russian schools

16:25

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10:19

Isamaa welcomes back controversial YouTuber as Tartu coalition talks continue

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo