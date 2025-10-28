Estonian women's national team seal third place at Baltic Cup

The Estonian women's national football team beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 on Monday to claim third place in this year's Baltic Cup.

Saku Sporting forward Emma Treiberg put Estonia ahead in the 26th minute, with Liselle Paltsi of FC Flora Tallinn grabbing a second twelve minutes later to seal the victory.

After the game, head coach Aleksandra Ševoldajeva said she was especially pleased with the team's first half performance, with the side able to impose themselves on the game.

"The first half was particularly positive – we found some good moves and created a lot of chances," Ševoldajeva said.

"In the second half, our opponents came out with some more aggressive pressing and a different formation, which meant we no longer had the upper hand in midfield and were under pressure. On top of that, we also had to make some unplanned substitutions, which took time, but overall there were a lot of positives in the game that we can be happy with."

The winner of this year's women's Baltic Cup will be decided on Monday evening when hosts Lithuania face Latvia in the final.

---

