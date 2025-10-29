Top calisthenics athletes showcase strength and skill in Tallinn

Nearly 100 athletes from Estonia gathered for the national calisthenics cup over the weekend.

They were joined by competitors from neighboring Latvia and Finland, and also from further afield in the Czech Republic, for the event, held at the T1 mall in Tallinn.

The competition featured three categories: Freestyle, streetlifting and the Lidl best trick contest.

The Estonian title went to Mairold Viirlaid in the freestyle, while Finland's national champion Samu Könönen won the international contest in the same category.

The streetlifting category involves pull-ups and parallel bar exercises performed with added weight. The top result came from Robert Klein in the men's, while Lii Zerel triumphed among adult women.

The Lidl Best Trick contest was open to all comers. The loudest applause went to Vladislav Gužov, who finished third in the streetlifting event but is well known in Tallinn as a freestyle athlete in freerunning.

"In calisthenics, you use your own body weight to improve strength, flexibility, and endurance, which is an excellent way to develop physical fitness. The sport can be practiced in outdoor gyms, which can now be found all over Estonia," competition organizer Erik Naissaar explained.

Saturday also saw exhibition matches in arm wrestling, held in three weight categories: Up to 80 kilograms, up to 100 kilograms, and over 100 kilograms. Victory went to Erik Jõesaar in the heaviest category.

