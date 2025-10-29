X!

Top calisthenics athletes showcase strength and skill in Tallinn

News
Estonian calisthenics championships at the T1 center.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

Nearly 100 athletes from Estonia gathered for the national calisthenics cup over the weekend.

They were joined by competitors from neighboring Latvia and Finland, and also from further afield in the Czech Republic, for the event, held at the T1 mall in Tallinn.

The competition featured three categories: Freestyle, streetlifting and the Lidl best trick contest.

The Estonian title went to Mairold Viirlaid in the freestyle, while Finland's national champion Samu Könönen won the international contest in the same category.

The streetlifting category involves pull-ups and parallel bar exercises performed with added weight. The top result came from Robert Klein in the men's, while Lii Zerel triumphed among adult women.

The Lidl Best Trick contest was open to all comers. The loudest applause went to Vladislav Gužov, who finished third in the streetlifting event but is well known in Tallinn as a freestyle athlete in freerunning.

"In calisthenics, you use your own body weight to improve strength, flexibility, and endurance, which is an excellent way to develop physical fitness. The sport can be practiced in outdoor gyms, which can now be found all over Estonia," competition organizer Erik Naissaar explained.

Saturday also saw exhibition matches in arm wrestling, held in three weight categories: Up to 80 kilograms, up to 100 kilograms, and over 100 kilograms. Victory went to Erik Jõesaar in the heaviest category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Negotiations over ammunition production in Ida-Viru County reach final stages

19:45

Tartu City Museum marks 70th anniversary with new Emajõgi River exhibition

19:23

Estonian movies take center stage at 2025 London Baltic Film Festival

18:48

Tartu Elektriteater to open new premises in heart of city

18:09

Kalamaja Museum director named among world's top 10 museum influencers for 2025

17:29

Top calisthenics athletes showcase strength and skill in Tallinn

17:20

Observers say e-voting organization could be improved

16:59

Amendment caps managed forests at 70%, raises fines and streamlines logging

16:21

Estonia joins UN protocol to eliminate discrimination against women

16:02

Study: National-level management failures behind Estonia's teacher shortage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

28.10

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

28.10

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

28.10

Estonian firms say EU ban on Russian tourist trips will have little impact

08:46

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

28.10

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

12:30

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

28.10

Estonian girls' long lost 2000s punk hits resurface in surprise release

27.10

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

28.10

Ex-Estonian international Mart Poom asks fans to keep quiet after 'angry neigbor' complains

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo