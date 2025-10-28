Ex-Estonian international Mart Poom asks fans to keep quiet after 'angry neigbor' complains

Former Derby County and Sunderland goalkeeper Mart Poom had to ask Jõhvi Phoenix fans to cheer more quietly during an Estonian third division game against his side Nõmme United after an "angry neighbor" complained about the noise.

Fans of Estonian third division side Jõhvi Phoenix were left fuming after former Estonian national team goalkeeper Mart Poom told them to support their team more quietly during their match away against Nõmme United U-21s last Wednesday.

Poom, who is the president of Nõmme United, made the request in response to a complaint about the noise from a local who lives near the ground.

Sergei Ivanov, a member of Jõhvi Phoenix's board, told Estonian football website Soccernet that around 50 fans had traveled by bus from Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County to support the club in their game against Nõmme United's U-21s. However, the visiting fans were disappointed with their experience during the game, which kicked off at 6 p.m. on a Wednesday in the Estonian capital.

"Poom said that we couldn't play the drums or shout because an old lady might call the police and then there would be a big conflict. Our people wanted to watch football and support their team but they weren't allowed to," Ivanov said.

According to Poom, who played 120 games for the Estonian national team and enjoyed spells in the English Premier League with Sunderland, Derby County, Portsmouth, Arsenal and Watford, this was not the first time a neighbor living next to the stadium has been unhappy with the noise.

The club have previously received complaints about children making loud noises while playing sports, spectators cheering loudly at games and music playing in the stadium. Advertising boards blocking out the evening sun are among some of the other issues locals in the area have also expressed their irritation with.

"Our stadium is located in the Nõmme private housing district, and we have one angry neighbor who has been complaining all the time," said Poom.

According to the Nõmme United head coach, on this occasion the situation was resolved without police involvement.

"It was nothing malicious, I understand that fans have to cheer at games, but as it was in the evening, we didn't want to have any problems," said the former Derby County and Sunderland goalkeeper.

The game finished 3-1 to Nõmme United U-21s.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!