Swimmer Keira Rattur wins second European Champs gold, sets another new record

{{1761744900000 | amCalendar}}
Keira Rattur.
Keira Rattur. Source: Estonian Paralympics Committee.
Estonian swimmer Keira Rattur won her second gold medal on Wednesday at the 8th DSISO Open European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships held in Albufeira, Portugal, once again setting both a new European and senior world record, in the women's 50 m breaststroke.

Rattur had also bagged a silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke on the championships' opening day, then took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, setting a new European record of 1:43.40 in the process

In the women's 50 m breaststroke Wednesday, Rattur's winning time was 45.62 seconds, marking both a new European and senior world record. Her heats time of 46.33 had already equaled both records.

"I gave it my all – the gold medal and new record make me very happy," Rattur said post-race. "Keira swam a new European record in the morning but said she still had something left in reserve. That suggested another record might come in the evening. Keira has once again proven she is Europe's best swimmer with Down syndrome," coach Eili Paap added.

Of other Estonian competitors, Eric Tött finished fourth in the 100 m backstroke with a time of 1:29.23, and seventh in the 50-meter butterfly (35.88). Hardi Pais finished eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:42.28) and in the same place in the 50 m breaststroke (46.11), while Kaspar Paul Loik finished ninth in 100-meter breaststroke (1:44.12) and 15th in the 50 m breaststroke (48.10). He also placed seventh in the 200 m individual medley (3:18.06),

Thursday is set to be a rest day for the Estonian team. Their next races take place Friday.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include the latest results from Wednesday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

