Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

The 2025 Tallinn Pride Parade making its way through Town Hall Square in the Old Town. May 31, 2025.
The 2025 Tallinn Pride Parade took place in the Estonian capital on Saturday, with hundreds of participants — members and supporters of the LGBT+ community — marching through the city's Old Town, carrying signs and flags in support of marginalized groups.

Organized by the Estonian LGBT Association, this year's Tallinn Pride (link in Estonian), themed "No Heart Left Behind," brings together members and supporters of the LGBT+ community, including for Saturday's parade.

The Pride parade began on Harju tänav at 1 p.m. on Saturday, making its way through Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) and toward Towers' Square (Tornide väljak).

"We come together to celebrate what has been achieved, but also to remember that the work is far from over," said organizers.

"Pride is not just an event for the LGBT+ community — the more of us there are together, the stronger and farther-reaching our voice becomes," they continued. "We walk together, because safety, equal rights and dignity cannot be privileges; they must belong to everyone!"

In a statement released Saturday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Estonia remains firmly committed to protecting the rights of sexual and gender minorities both at home and internationally.

"The Pride parade reminds us that while Estonia has had marriage equality for two years, we must continue to work toward ensuring the safety, freedom of expression and full inclusion of LGBT+ individuals in our society," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"The right to love is a human right, and no one should experience discrimination, bullying, exclusion or violence because of their gender identity or sexual orientation," he emphasized.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

