Estonian FM on Tallinn Pride: Everyone must have the right to love

Baltic Pride in Tallinn in summer 2017.
Baltic Pride in Tallinn in summer 2017. Source: Joosep Nahkor/Tallinn Pride
On the eve of Pride Month, hundreds have gathered in the Estonian capital for Tallinn Pride 2025. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Pride symbolizes unity, openness and everyone's right to be visible, accepted and valued for who they are.

"The Pride Parade reminds us that while Estonia has had marriage equality for two years, we must continue to work toward ensuring the safety, freedom of expression and full inclusion of LGBT+ individuals in our society," Tsahkna said according to a press release.

"The right to love is a human right, and no one should experience discrimination, bullying, exclusion or violence because of their gender identity or sexual orientation," he emphasized.

Organized by the Estonian LGBT Association, this year's Tallinn Pride (link in Estonian), themed "No Heart Left Behind," brings together members and supporters of the LGBT+ community, including for Saturday's Pride Parade through the city.

Estonia remains firmly committed to protecting the rights of sexual and gender minorities both at home and internationally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It is a founding member of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC), an intergovernmental body of 45 member states founded in 2016 and dedicated to the protection of the rights of LGBT+ persons.

Earlier this month, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its foreign representations worldwide also flew Pride flags on May 17 in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT).

"We will continue working to ensure that all people can live authentically, with dignity and security, in a free and equal society," Tsahkna added.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

