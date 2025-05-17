X!

Estonia's MFA, foreign missions fly Pride flag to support LGBT+ community

The Estonian Embassy in the UK posted on Twitter in support of IDAHOBIT on Saturday, writing
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its foreign representations worldwide are flying Pride flags Saturday in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), observed annually on May 17.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that IDAHOBIT is a reminder that while marriage equality was legalized in Estonia last year, it must still continue to work to end discrimination and persecution against people for their gender identity or sexual orientation.

"The rainbow flag raised on the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our foreign representations symbolizes a clear principle: no one should experience discrimination, exclusion, bullying or violence because of their sexual orientation or gender identity," Tsahkna emphasized.

"The promotion and protection of the rights of the LGBT+ community, including their freedom of expression, association and assembly, both at home and on the international stage, is an important part of Estonia's foreign policy," he continued. "Everyone must be ensured the right to love and self-expression."

Estonia is a founding member of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC), an intergovernmental body of 45 member states founded in 2016 and dedicated to the protection of the rights of LGBT+ persons.

The ERC is currently chaired by Spain and Colombia.

Estonia also cosigned a joint statement issued by 30 members of the Council of Europe to mark the occasion.

