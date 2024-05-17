Estonian Foreign Ministry, foreign missions fly pride flag for IDAHOBIT

The Ukrainian, Estonian and Pride flags flying outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn on Friday. May 17, 2024.
The Ukrainian, Estonian and Pride flags flying outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn on Friday. May 17, 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as its foreign representations the world over are flying rainbow flags on Friday in honor of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), observed every year on May 17.

"Today, the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry and our missions across the world are flying the rainbow flag to remind us that no one should be discriminated against or persecuted for their sexuality or gender identity," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said according to a press release.

He noted that IDAHOBIT is a reminder that human rights are universal, and that it is important to keep working to ensure that everyone can live without experiencing discrimination.

The minister also acknowledged Estonia's legalization of marriage equality, which entered into effect on January 1 of this year, was a significant step toward a more equal society. "It allows our people to live more freely and happily," he said.

"Estonia continues to work in the international arena to ensure everyone in the world can live safely, without being subjected to discrimination and violence based on their sexuality," he added.

Kati Laus, counselor to the secretary general of the MFA, likewise shared "Wild Geese," a poem by lesbian American poet Mary Oliver, in honor of IDAHOBIT.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

