Estonian Foreign Ministry, foreign missions fly pride flag for IDAHOBIT

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as its foreign representations the world over are flying rainbow flags on Friday in honor of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), observed every year on May 17.

"Today, the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry and our missions across the world are flying the rainbow flag to remind us that no one should be discriminated against or persecuted for their sexuality or gender identity," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said according to a press release.

On this #IDAHOT, Estonian missions across the world are flying the ️‍ flag to acknowledge & promote the right of every human person to be proud of who they are, to define their own identity & to love the person of their choice.

We stand with the LGBTIQ+ community. Today & always. pic.twitter.com/GVO1F8LuS8 — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) May 17, 2024

He noted that IDAHOBIT is a reminder that human rights are universal, and that it is important to keep working to ensure that everyone can live without experiencing discrimination.

The minister also acknowledged Estonia's legalization of marriage equality, which entered into effect on January 1 of this year, was a significant step toward a more equal society. "It allows our people to live more freely and happily," he said.

This year, #Estonia made a huge leap towards a more inclusive society by legalising gender neutral marriage.



Still, much needs to be done. On this #IDAHOT we raise the rainbow flag ️‍ & confirm our commitment to ensuring everyone can live free from fear & violence. pic.twitter.com/bH7irSMvbj — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) May 17, 2024

"Estonia continues to work in the international arena to ensure everyone in the world can live safely, without being subjected to discrimination and violence based on their sexuality," he added.

Kati Laus, counselor to the secretary general of the MFA, likewise shared "Wild Geese," a poem by lesbian American poet Mary Oliver, in honor of IDAHOBIT.

Posting my favourite Mary Oliver poem on #IDAHOT day.



Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world calls to you like the wild geese, over and over, announcing your place in the family of things.



❤️️‍️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/0q8mjNg4e0 — Kati Laus (@LausKati) May 17, 2024

