Estonian ministry hosts LGBT+ action plan discussion at Tartu Pride

Tartu 2024's Tartu Pride flags on display at Baltic Pride 2023 in Tallinn. June 10, 2023.
Tartu 2024's Tartu Pride flags on display at Baltic Pride 2023 in Tallinn. June 10, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Part of Tartu 2024 Pride, a discussion was held Monday in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) and the Tartu LGBT+ community focused on the drafting underway of Estonia's first LGBT+ action plan.

This spring, the MKM began work on drawing up an action plan for equal opportunities for LGBT+ people. The goal of the action plan is to boost cooperation between government agencies, civil society and various sectors to ensure the well-being, equal opportunities as well as various sectors to ensure the well-being, equal opportunities and safety of LGBT+ individuals, according to a press release.

The action plan will include four focus areas: security, education, health and employment, with a special focus to be placed on trans individuals' well-being in particular.

According to MKM equal opportunities adviser Taavi Talupuu, Monday's Pride Week discussion emphasized the importance of informal networks and the knowledge and support of the community itself.

"Equality concerns all areas of life and is not the sole responsibility of one ministry," Talupuu said. "That's why we want to bring the community and representatives of various sectors and fields together in the LGBT+ action plan process, and together decide the directions and actions we'll be taking in the coming years."

The new action plan is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

Tartu 2024 Pride Week kicked off on Monday, and will culminate on Saturday, August 17 with the Tartu Pride Parade. This will be a landmark event, as it will be the first Pride parade to take place in Estonia under marriage equality, which entered into force on January 1.

"The Pride Parade isn't merely a fun and lively event, but also a significant statement of our society's commitment to equality and diversity," Talupuu highlighted.

You can find more information about Tartu Pride Week events on the Tartu 2024 homepage and on Facebook.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

