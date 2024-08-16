Tartu 2024 Pride to culminate in march and open-air concert this Saturday

From August 12-18, Tartu has been celebrating Pride with a week full of music, art, films, discussion groups, walks and workshops. The week culminates with a Pride March and an open-air concert in the city's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) this Saturday.

At the opening of Tartu 2024 Pride on August 12, the Estonian LGBT Association (Eesti LGBT Ühing) awarded nine Estonian people with the title of "Rainbow Hero."

A Rainbow Hero is a person, collective or organization that has promoted the lives of LGBT+ people in Estonia and stood up for them through both their words and actions.

"The LGBT+ community and allies chose as rainbow heroes people who were role models and inspirations in creating an equal and inclusive Estonia last year," said Eeva Koplimets, the Estonian LGBT Association's cooperation coordinator.

"This year's list of heroes is a worthy and inspiring one. Congratulations to the recipients for this recognition," Koplimets added.

Also speaking at the opening event of this year's Tartu Pride, Tartu 2024 Artistic Director Kati Torp highlighted the importance of supporting human rights and European values.

"Estonia's state and culture are only as strong as the strength and security of its people, communities and cultural creators. Tartu 2024 stands steadfastly for human rights and European values, highlighting diversity, tolerance and creativity in its program as well as in its accompanying activities," said Torp.

"It is very important that in the year of the European Capital of Culture that the stories of different people and communities are told in Tartu and in South Estonia, and that common ground is sought between different cultures, sectors and generations."

Tartu pride 2022. Source: Helen Wright /ERR

The Tartu 2024 Pride March begins in the city's Hurda Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The march is followed by a live concert in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) from 3 p.m. featuring performances by Vikerlased, Kaisa Ling Thing, su/mi, Andreas and Dykeonaut.

There are also several other events being held as part of Tartu 2024 Pride on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including LGBT+ city tours, debates, workshops, a comedy show and a drag brunch. Members of the LGBT+ community as well as all friends and supporters are welcome.

More information about 2024 Tartu Pride, including the full program of events can be found here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!