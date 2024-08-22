Gallery: Drag variety show 'Siinpool sood' premieres in Tartu

On August 15, as Tartu 2024 Pride Week was underway, the drag variety show "Siinpool sood" premiered to a sold-out audience at Genialistide Klubi. The new show was produced in collaboration between Estonian drag artists and director Elina Masing.

Through workshops, various additional events and co-creation, eight talented performers put together acts that remain true to the essence and uniqueness of the art of drag. The production features drag artist solos woven together by Masing.

"Collaborating with the performers has been very thought-provoking and fascinating," Masing said, describing the project. "I like that our production touches on a wide variety of topics, from more political to more poetic approaches, and that it is free from rules and pseudo-intellectualism."

All of the performers in "Siinpool sood" are active drag artists, and, as members of Estonia's drag community, bring drag to the stage in its most authentic form.

While the project's creative and production teams are bigger than those of a typical drag show, the performers themselves, on top of their performances, have also handled their own costumes, makeup as well as visual and sound design.

Featured onstage were Anu the Drag Queen, Delfi Oraakel, Dykeonaut, Helmehirmutis, Labia Koidula, Molly Matrix, Oleandro and Temake.

The next performance will take place at Genialistide Klubi on September 12.

Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Baltic Drag King Collective, this project is part of the main program of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

