Gallery: Tartu holds first drag brunch in Supilinn

Tartu's first drag brunch was held in Supilinn earlier this month to raise awareness of the art form and local performers.

Customers at Cafe Käkk could enjoy the vogue dance made famous by Madonna, comedy sets, and ask the performers for advice on personal issues.

Drag artists Anu the Drag Queen, Dirty Mary, Helmehirmutis, Molly Matrix, and Vilma Vaginosis took part and the brunch was hosted by Oleandro.

The event was part of Europe's cultural capital Tartu 2024's main program's project "On this Gender's Side" ("Siinpool sood").

The brunch was held on May 19 as part of the capital of culture's opening weekend.

