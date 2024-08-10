Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

Estonian stand-up comedian Ari Matti Mustonen recently appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience," one of the most-watched podcasts of all.

Mustonen has been making his mark in the U.S. this year as his comedy career seems to be gaining momentum, and earlier was also opening act for a Joe Rogan stand-up show, to be released as a Netflix special.

While U.S. standup may not be to everybody's taste, the Estonian has also become a regular guest on comedy podcast "Kill Tony," recorded in front of a live audience and which regularly garners over a million views on YouTube.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was last year the most-listened-to podcast hosted by Spotify.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" episode featuring Ari Matti Mustonen (viewer discretion advised) is below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!