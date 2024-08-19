ERR in the US: Presidential candidates turn their attention to Pennsylvania

Republicans and Democrats are focusing their attention on key swing state Pennsylvania, with their respective leaders, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, meeting voters in that state over the weekend.

In Harris' case this was the precursor to the Democratic National Convention starting Monday, in Chicago.

The state's 19 electoral votes could be decisive in November's election – as evidenced by Trump's 2016 electoral victory, and Joe Biden's four years later – both candidates won in Pennsylvania en route to being elected president.

This is the first time an incumbent president eligible for a second term has not been his party's nominee since the turbulent era of the 1850s, when sitting President Franklin Pierce was not nominated for a second term by the Democratic Party.

The last time the election was contested by two non-incumbents was much more recently, in 2016, when Trump ran against Hillary Clinton.

ERR's Laura Kalam went to Wilkes Barre, next door to Joe Biden's home town of Scranton and venue for the Trump rally held Saturday.

Tami, a Pennsylvania voter, told ERR: "Pennsylvania is key I think to winning, to Trump winning. And we need to get him back in the White House where he belongs, so that we can make America great again."

Charlie, another Pennsylvania resident, voiced his concerns about electoral fraud.

"It is our response to vote but do I believe that they are going to cheat. Yes they will. We'll have to do what we have to do.

"We have to prove our point, that we are fully for Trump, because we had four years with them so we know how good it was," he continued.

While early summer polling in Pennsylvania favored Trump, the Democrats have gained a slight lead following Biden's announcement last month he would not be seeking re-election to a second term.

Since then, Kamala Harris has pulled ahead in the state and elsewhere, giving her a slight overall lead in the ratings.

Rally-goer Charles said: "Why I think Harris is ahead of the polls in PA is they want to see a new face in the office, they want to see the first female in office and the first black female in office."

"Trump has to put on a phenomenal show today, to try to win Pennsylvania over," he added.

Others were not so sure about how durable the current Harris wave of popularity will prove to be.

Tami said: "I think it was a sugar high; I think that they're now coming down to where they should be, that they're going to reflect back to Trump."

Recognizing the importance of every vote in Pennsylvania, Trump addressed 8,000 supporters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Trump has promised to return to Pennsylvania before election day, but in the meantime he said: "Eighty days from now we're going to defeat a communist … Kamala Harris."

"The most radical left person ever to run for office," Trump added.

Cathy, another voter, said Trump just needs to connect with his voter base to secure a victory in the keystone state.

"Just talk to us, you know we hear what he as to say and his point of view and he's been very down to earth in talking to people," she said.

The original "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment is here.

Even before Harris, a former prosecutor, had been confirmed Democratic nominee, the Trump camp seemed to be caught on the hop, and Saturday's rally was no doubt aimed at re-gaining momentum. In any case, Trump took the opportunity to claim, among other things, that he is better looking than Harris.

Kamala Harris was also meeting with voters in Western Pennsylvania over the weekend, albeit on a smaller scale; the Democratic convention is starting in Chicago today, Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!