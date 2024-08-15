NBA's Portland Trail Blazers sign Estonian Henri Drell

Estonian national basketball team player Henri Drell is moving to the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers for the next season, Postimees reports .

Drell, 24, a shooting guard / small forward, had played for the Chicago Bulls and also its second-tier G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

The Estonian has been playing professionally in the U.S. since 2022.

The new contract permits him also to play with Portland's affiliated G-League side, Rip City Remix.

Drell is only the second Estonian ever to have played in the NBA, after Martin Müürsepp first accomplished that with the Miami Heat in 1996.

Last season Drell played four times for the Bulls NBA team, averaging 2.8 points per game.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!