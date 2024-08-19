Rein Taaramäe 45th in La Vuelta after two stages

Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: Hanna Karoline Taaramäe
Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished in 55th place in stage two of La Vuelta a España, the 194 km route from Cascais to Ourem.

While the race is essentially the Tour of Spain, its route takes in some stages in neighboring countries, including in Portugal, where stage two start and finish are both located.

Taaramäe is 45th overall in the race, going into day three. His stage two finish was well within the peloton.

This is likely the last Vuelta for Taaramäe, 37, who races for the Intermarché-Wanty team.

Stage three is today, Monday, with the riders traveling from Lousa to Castelo Branco in Portugal, a distance of 191.5 km and including one second-category climb and one fourth-category climb

Twenty five-year-old Australian cyclist Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who came out on top, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:12:55, thanks to a well-timed sprint, beating Belgian Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), who made a bid for the stage win in the final half-kilometer.

Van Aert is overall leader going into day three.

A major crash occurred two kilometers before the stage's end, involving INEOS Grenadiers' riders Jhonatan Narvaez and Josh Tarling, among others.

The official La Vuelta race site is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

