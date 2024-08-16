President Karis thanks Estonia's Olympians in Kadriorg Rose Garden reception
Estonian President Alar Karis invited the athletes and coaches who competed for Estonia in the 2024 Paris Olympics to a special reception at the Kadriorg Rose Garden to thank them for their efforts.
Twenty-five athletes represented Estonia at the Paris Olympics, along with one horse – Expert. Expert did not make it to the reception.
--
Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole