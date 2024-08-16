President Karis thanks Estonia's Olympians in Kadriorg Rose Garden reception

President Alar Karis greets Estonia's Olympians at Kadriorg.
Estonian President Alar Karis invited the athletes and coaches who competed for Estonia in the 2024 Paris Olympics to a special reception at the Kadriorg Rose Garden to thank them for their efforts.

Twenty-five athletes represented Estonia at the Paris Olympics, along with one horse –  Expert. Expert did not make it to the reception.

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

