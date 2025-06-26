Gallery: President Karis welcomes outstanding school graduates in Rose Garden reception

President Alar Karis and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) recognized this year's outstanding school graduates in a special reception at the Kadriorg Rose Garden.

President Karis pointed out that the value of education lies not only in grades and certificates, but also in a broader view of the world and deeper opportunities for choice.

"You have gained much more from your school than grades and diplomas. Even more than knowledge and skills. You have gained more freedom. The freedom to make choices, the freedom to pursue your own wishes and dreams," said President Karis in his speech.

"Few have been able to express the essence of this freedom better than the writer and poet Artur Alliksaar: 'Freedom means independence of ability, knowing with your head, knowing with your heart and walking on your feet," he added.

According to Karis, with education and training also comes the wisdom to know that freedom is never absolute.

"As a country and as individuals, it is wise to surrender some freedoms in order to strengthen security, support community life and ensure harmonious development," he continued.

"The public debate of the moment is how much we are able to give up to technology without losing something important. Is asking language models to compile something for us a smart time-saver or a dangerous journey that will end with us having people who have lost their ability to think?" said Karis.

"This question is too fresh for us to be able to answer yet. That's why it's in front of you in all its nuances, young people. These choices are never black and white, never one-size-fits-all. Moreover, we have to remember that what we decide in education radiates everywhere else in society. This is what makes our country sustainable and free."

The Estonian President also recalled the words of poet Artur Alliksaar. "Freedom is a search. Freedom is to be lost. Freedom is the ache in the heart for the easier opportunity that is still left."

"There are times when easier opportunities are missed, but as long as we have the heartache described by Alliksaar, we will be fine. And it doesn't matter whether we're talking about the use of technology, governance or personal relationships – we can choose to give up a lot, but we cannot give up responsibility. Responsibility for our words and actions is fundamental," said President Karis.

The president added that 2025 being both the Year of the Estonian Book and the Song and Dance Festival means it carries an important message for future generations.

"There is a message for every future generation: we want to hear your ways and your words. You are not a silent page in the book of time. You have a wisdom and a will of your own. The right path does not need to be presented to you. It is that that has already brought you here.".

