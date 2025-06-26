X!

Gallery: President Karis welcomes outstanding school graduates in Rose Garden reception

News
President Karis hosted a rose garden reception for school graduates.
President Karis hosted a rose garden reception for school graduates. Source: Aron Urb/Arno Mikkor/President's Office
News

President Alar Karis and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) recognized this year's outstanding school graduates in a special reception at the Kadriorg Rose Garden.

President Karis pointed out that the value of education lies not only in grades and certificates, but also in a broader view of the world and deeper opportunities for choice.

"You have gained much more from your school than grades and diplomas. Even more than knowledge and skills. You have gained more freedom. The freedom to make choices, the freedom to pursue your own wishes and dreams," said President Karis in his speech.

"Few have been able to express the essence of this freedom better than the writer and poet Artur Alliksaar: 'Freedom means independence of ability, knowing with your head, knowing with your heart and walking on your feet," he added.

According to Karis, with education and training also comes the wisdom to know that freedom is never absolute.

"As a country and as individuals, it is wise to surrender some freedoms in order to strengthen security, support community life and ensure harmonious development," he continued.

"The public debate of the moment is how much we are able to give up to technology without losing something important. Is asking language models to compile something for us a smart time-saver or a dangerous journey that will end with us having people who have lost their ability to think?" said Karis.

"This question is too fresh for us to be able to answer yet. That's why it's in front of you in all its nuances, young people. These choices are never black and white, never one-size-fits-all. Moreover, we have to remember that what we decide in education radiates everywhere else in society. This is what makes our country sustainable and free."

The Estonian President also recalled the words of poet Artur Alliksaar. "Freedom is a search. Freedom is to be lost. Freedom is the ache in the heart for the easier opportunity that is still left."

"There are times when easier opportunities are missed, but as long as we have the heartache described by Alliksaar, we will be fine. And it doesn't matter whether we're talking about the use of technology, governance or personal relationships – we can choose to give up a lot, but we cannot give up responsibility. Responsibility for our words and actions is fundamental," said President Karis.

The president added that 2025 being both the Year of the Estonian Book and the Song and Dance Festival means it carries an important message for future generations.

"There is a message for every future generation: we want to hear your ways and your words. You are not a silent page in the book of time. You have a wisdom and a will of your own. The right path does not need to be presented to you. It is that that has already brought you here.".

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

26.06

Gallery: President Karis welcomes outstanding school graduates in Rose Garden reception

26.06

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt leads by 5 shots at European Championships

26.06

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold at U-23 Euros in Slovakia

26.06

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives to focus on Tartu in local elections

26.06

Estonia the focus country at animation and short film festival in Barcelona

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

26.06

Kohtla-Järve to turn to Supreme Court over non-citizens' voting rights revocation

26.06

Invasive species a threat to native plants in Estonia

26.06

Entrepreneur Urmas Sõõrumaa: I was offered Tallinn mayor role

26.06

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 ammendments

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

26.06

Reform Party: We can't move forward with current Tallinn mayor

26.06

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

25.06

Estonia's July tax hikes will hit food prices hardest

26.06

Vehicles no longer allowed to park or stop on sidewalks for loading starting July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo