Indrek Tobreltus fourth in World Masters Athletics Championships 5,000 meters

Former elite biathlete Indrek Tobreluts placed fourth at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden this week.

As the name suggests the masters is an athletics competition for veteran athletes.

Men's 45 age group 5,000 meters, Tobreluts (48) finished fourth in the A-final with a time of 15:36.29, just 0.53 seconds shy of bronze medal, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Tobreluts competed in five winter olympics in his biathlon career, and retired from the top flight in 2016.

Another Estonian, Marek Tõnismäe, competing in the same age category, finished 12th in the B-final with a time of 18:47.77.

Sweden's Mustafa Mohamed took gold, in the process setting a new championship record (14:41.30).

Two more Estonians raced over the same distance in the men's over 50 category: Tarmo Reitsnik finished sixth in the B-final with a time of 17:57.00, while Silver Koit placed 23rd with a time of 19:28.45.

Kenyan Francis Kipkoech Bowen was crowned world champion with a time of 14:51.38, also a new age group world record.

The official championships website is here.

--

