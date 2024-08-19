Uku Renek Kronbergs sets 800-meters PB in Finland

Uku Renek Kronbergs.
Uku Renek Kronbergs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian middle-distance runner Uku Renek Kronbergs set a new 800 meters personal best, at the Motonet GP in Oulu, Finland on Sunday.

Though the 20-year-old Kronbergs, pictured, was not a part of the Estonian team which competed in the recent Paris Olympics, the result puts him in third place on Estonia's all-time roster of PBs over 800 meters.

Kronbergs completed the two laps of the Oulu stadium in 1:47.56, improving by 0.60 seconds on his previous PB of 1:48.16 set at last year's Estonian Championships.

The only runner to finish ahead of Kronbergs was local athlete Joonas Rinne, who clocked 1:47.32.

Niko Viljola rounding out the top three with a time of 1:49.17, followed by half-a-dozen more Finnish runners.

In other events, Estonian 100-meter record holder Karl Erik Nazarov won in Oulu with a time of 10.37 seconds, and Marielle Kleemeier finished ninth in the women's 800 meters (2:12.49).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

