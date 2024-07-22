Õilme Võro's Joensuu win nullified by excessive tail winds

Estonian sprinter Õilme Võro came first in the 100 meters at the Motonet GP stage in Joensuu, Finland with a time of 11.48 seconds, though this result was nullified due to tail-winds higher than those permissible.

Võro started the competition via the preliminary heats, advancing to the finals as the second-fastest in her heat with a time of 11.58 seconds.

At Saturday's final, she displayed impressive speed, crossing the finish line in 11.48 seconds, a season's best for her.

However, a 2.1 meters per second-plus tailwind was beyond the permissible limit, meaning her result and those of her competitors will not be officially recorded.

Three other Estonians also competed at the U-18 games but did not place highly. Diana Suumann finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.43, Laura Maasik was 14th in the 1500-meter run (4:26.88) and Rasmus Kisel was eighth in the 800-meters (1:49.42).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!