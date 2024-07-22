Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

An accident forced Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron (Hitech) to pull out of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix after finishing on pole, the second consecutive race in which he has been point-less.

Fortunately for the Estonian, series leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) finished the main race in 18th place so not earning any additional points either.

After winning Friday's qualifying at the Hungaroring and securing sixth place in Saturday's sprint, Aron started Sunday's main race from pole.

However, he quickly lost the lead and fell to seventh place.

Aron then aggressively tried to regain positions and attempted to overtake Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) on the seventh lap.

Unfortunately, this resulted in a collision, with both cars ending up off the track and forced to retire from the race.

LAP 7 / 37



MORE DRAMA IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT!



Paul Aron attempts to get past Zane Maloney at turn 2, but tags the Rodin driver and sends them both into a spin.



"I've ruined my race" says Aron



SAFETY CAR #F2 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/sAjkuiqmyF — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 21, 2024

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) was race winner.

Aron is now second behind Isack Hadjar in the driver's table for the season, with five more stages to go.

The 2024 Formula 2 season continues next weekend in Belgium.

