Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

News
Paul Aron in action in Hungary.
Paul Aron in action in Hungary. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/PanoramiC
News

An accident forced Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron (Hitech) to pull out of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix after finishing on pole, the second consecutive race in which he has been point-less.

Fortunately for the Estonian, series leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) finished the main race in 18th place so not earning any additional points either.

After winning Friday's qualifying at the Hungaroring and securing sixth place in Saturday's sprint, Aron started Sunday's main race from pole.

However, he quickly lost the lead and fell to seventh place.

Aron then aggressively tried to regain positions and attempted to overtake Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) on the seventh lap.

Unfortunately, this resulted in a collision, with both cars ending up off the track and forced to retire from the race.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) was race winner.

Aron is now second behind Isack Hadjar in the driver's table for the season, with five more stages to go.

The 2024 Formula 2 season continues next weekend in Belgium.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Õilme Võro's Joensuu win nullified by excessive tail winds

11:26

Henri Apri takes pole vault joint silver in U-18 Slovakia championships

11:16

Minister candidates to appear before Riigkogu committees before taking office

10:37

Ewert and The Two Dragons announce break-up

09:54

Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

09:22

Statistics: Industrial output producer price index down 0.5 percent on year

08:28

Incoming infrastructure minister: Main challenge to stem fall in road funding

08:06

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar turns things around to win major in Finland

08:01

Andreas Kaju: Biden's stepping down also step into unknown

07:54

Ott Tänak works his way up to third place in WRC Rally Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

21.07

Bank chief economist: New tax increases will hit low wage earners harder Updated

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

21.07

Parempoolsed chair: Corporate income tax a very bad message to the economy

21.07

Vladimir Svet named Estonia's next minister of infrastructure

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo