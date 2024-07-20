Estonian sprinter Miia Ott wins U-18 bronze in Slovakia

Estonian sprinter Miia Ott has won bronze in the women's 100 meters at the European U-18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia.

Ott, who set a European U-18 season's best time of 11.44 seconds in the heats on Thursday, finished the final in 11.62 seconds to claim third spot.

Radina Velichkova of Bulgaria took gold in 11.46 seconds, while France's Shade Laporal won silver in 11.54 seconds.

A full video of the final can be seen below:

Bulgaria's new sprinting star!



Only 16, Radina Velichkova is crowned European U18 100m champion in #BanskaBystrica2024! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NX4HXJX6mQ — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 19, 2024

