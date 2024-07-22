Henri Apri takes pole vault joint silver in U-18 Slovakia championships

Pole vaulter Henri Apri took joint silver at the Under-18 European Championships in Slovakia on Saturday, clearing a height of five meters.

This was the second medal for Estonia at the U-18 championships, following Mia Ott's bronze in the 100 meters.

Apri (pictured) first cleared 4.75 and 4.90 meters on his first two jumps. He then cleared the bar at 5 meters on his next attempt, but was unable to surpass 5.10 meters.

His 5 meters was matched by Israeli athlete Nikita Mirkin, so the pair shared the silver medal. Belgian Mathias Urbanczyk took gold (5.10).

Of other Estonians competing in Slovakia, decathlete Tristan Konso started with victory in the 100 meters, running it in 10.90 seconds, 0.27 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

He also won the day's final event, the 400 meters, setting a PB of 48.95 seconds.

Konso also set a PB in the shot put, throwing 13.88 meters.

Also competing in the decathlon, Ron Sebastian Puiestee ended the first day with two PBs,11.19 in the 100 meters and 50.41 in the 400 meters in.

He also came first in the long jump with a distance of 7.05 meters, and was the only competitor to jump over seven meters.

This placed Konso in close second with 3882 points by the end of the day, while Puiestee was fourth with 3739 points.

