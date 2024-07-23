Paul Aron hit with two grid penalties following Hungarian GP

Estonian Formula Two driver Paul Aron has received two five-place grid penalties for the next event, following two incidents at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

After nine rounds, Aron, who races for the (Hitech Pulse-Eight team, is in second Formula 2 series after nine rounds, with 122 points, trailing leader, French-Algerian race Isack Hadjar (Campos), by 18 points

The F2 season continues this weekend at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the Belgian Ardennes, but thanks to the penalties Aron will not be permitted to start higher than 11th in the sprint race.

Were he to win the qualifying session, he would start the main race from 20th position.

The first penalty stewards imposed arose from an incident on the opening lap where Aron was battling with British driver Oliver Bearman (Prema Racing). Exiting the turn, Bearman was slightly ahead, but Aron appeared to force Bearman off the track.

Next, in the opening turn of lap seven, Norwegian driver Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) attempted to overtake Barbadian driver Zach Maloney (Rodin).

Aron, trailing behind the pair, also tried to pass Hauger. However, during braking, Aron collided with Maloney, causing both drivers to spin out and retire from the race.

This necessitated the safety car coming out, while the stewards found Aron solely at fault in both incidents, imposing two five-place grid penalties for the next race.

Additionally, he received two penalty points for each incident, bringing his total penalty points on his license to seven.

Initially, Aron would have received a ten-second penalty for the second incident, but since he had retired, the rules require this be converted to a grid penalty.

--

