Jüri Vips gets Indycars Portland seat

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips is to compete again in the North American IndyCar series.

Vips will be returning for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, in Portland, Orgeon, later this month.

He said: "I am very grateful to the team for this opportunity. Although I haven't been behind the wheel of an Indycar all year, I believe the experience I gained last year in Portland and at Laguna Seca will help me quickly to adapt."

BREAKING NEWS: Juri Vips to return to #INDYCAR racing at @Race_Portland in the No. 75 for @RLLracing in the team's fourth entry. pic.twitter.com/hkiNhv0bJL — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 7, 2024

The Estonian, who turns 24 in a few days' time, made his IndyCar debut last year in the two races he mentioned, finishing 18th in Portland and 24th in Laguna Seca, California.

