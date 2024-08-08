Jüri Vips gets Indycars Portland seat

News
Jüri Vips at the Laguna Seca circuit.
Jüri Vips at the Laguna Seca circuit. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips is to compete again in the North American IndyCar series.

Vips will be returning for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, in Portland, Orgeon, later this month.

He said: "I am very grateful to the team for this opportunity. Although I haven't been behind the wheel of an Indycar all year, I believe the experience I gained last year in Portland and at Laguna Seca will help me quickly to adapt."

The Estonian, who turns 24 in a few days' time, made his IndyCar debut last year in the two races he mentioned, finishing 18th in Portland and 24th in Laguna Seca, California.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Hans Väre: Burying one's head in the sand useless when water level rises

16:22

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

15:56

Minister: Crucial Estonian gets utilized in software development

15:20

Jüri Vips gets Indycars Portland seat

14:41

Viljar Arakas: The state budget and transgenerational fiscal fairness

14:26

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter foreign visitor numbers up 7 percent on year

14:01

Karl Jakob Hein going on loan to Real Valladolid

13:17

Auditors: Corporate income tax holds unpleasant surprises for the government

12:57

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

12:36

Estonian olympic cycle star biopic filming underway at Pirita Velodrome

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

06.08

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

06.08

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

07.08

Coop CEO: Consumer purchasing power dwindling by the day

09:59

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

09:18

Estonia-Russia border crossings start preparations for full customs checks

12:57

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo