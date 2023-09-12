Jüri Vips crashes out of, rejoins Grand Prix of Laguna Seca

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips had an eventful race at the season-closing IndyCars Grand Prix of Laguna Seca on Sunday, crashing out at turn one, only to get the car up and running in the pits to rejoin the race. Vips finished 24th in the end, despite injuring his hand somewhat in the collision.

Vips bagged a full start for the last two races of the IndyCars season with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, at the Grand Prix of Portland, and at the Grand Prix of Laguna Seca, finishing 18th in the first of these, the preceding weekend.

As for Sunday, it had been a "Pretty crazy day," Vips noted on his social media account. "I got pushed off the track at the start, damaged the car, and hurt my wrist and my thumb. I took a pitstop, where the mechanics did an amazing job in getting me back on track so quickly, helping me reach the finish line."

Vips finished seventh in qualifying but due to an engine change ahead of the main race started six places further down the field.

In any case he did not get far, colliding with teammate Graham Rahal and with Marcus Armstrong, a past teammate from the Formula Two season last year, Delfi's Sport portal reports.

After a lengthy period in the pits, Vips got back out there and finished 24th overall. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) wont he race; Spanish driver Álex Palou is 2023 IndyCars champion.

A video of the lap one incident with Estonian commentary is below.

--

