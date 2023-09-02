Jüri Vips happy with start to IndyCar series debut

Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: SCANPIX/AP
Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) is making his North American IndyCar Formula Series debut this week. In the first free practice session at the Grand Prix of Portland, Vips finished in 15th spot.

Vips' Danish teammate Christian Lungaard was fastest in the free practice, followed by the USA's Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti; +0.1470) and series leader Alex Palou of Spain (Chip Ganassi; +0.1779), reports daily news outlet Delfi.

Vips (+0.8441), who finished 15th out of 27 was also ahead of his American teammate Grahal Rahal (+0.8508), who came 18th.

"Emotions are high because I haven't been able to drive for so long. Even yesterday when I got in the car it was impossible to hide a smile because I knew I could drive today," Vips told The Racer in an interview after the first free practice session.

"I'm really happy, but now the hard work begins because we didn't come here for 15th place," he added.

