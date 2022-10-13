Jüri Vips tests with David Letterman-owned Indycars team

Motorsport
Jüri Vips
Jüri Vips Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/PanoramiC
Motorsport

Estonian Formula Two racing driver Jüri Vips was due to test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Wednesday, taking the wheel in their Indycar Series car.

Indycars – the name derives from the legendary Indianapolis 500 race held nearly every May in the city of the same name for over a century – is one of the most prestigious US racing series, effectively North America's answer to Formula One.

Vips, 22, from Tallinn, reportedly tested at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida on Wednesday.

While Vips had progressed from Formula Three to Formula Two and was a part of the  Red Bull Junior Team, was the first Estonian ever to drive a Formula One car at a race weekend (in practice) and seemingly on-track for a potential Formula One drive, homophobic and racist remarks he apparently made in the course of a filmed online video game session have likely seriously dented his chances on that career path for the meantime.

Motorsport media has tipped Vips to replace Briton Jack Harvey, who has been underperforming for the team this year, compared with teammates Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard, ERR's sports portal reports.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's owners, as the name would suggest, include former top talk show host David Letterman and three-time Indycar championship winner Bobby Rahal.

The team finished a disappointing 11th overall this season, though one bright spot was Lundgaard's finishing top out of all the season's rookies.

While to the casual observer there might not be much to choose from between Formula One cars and Indycars, the two series and their cars are very different. For instance, the Indycar series only hosts two engine manufacturers at present, Chevrolet and Honda, races take place in the US and Canada only compared with the wholly global Formula One, while Indycars have long used an 85-percent ethanol mix as fuel compared with gasoline used up to now in Formula One.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

08:26

Jüri Vips tests with David Letterman-owned Indycars team

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Basic school graduation requirements return to pre-pandemic conditions

12.10

Student canteen opens at Tartu's Hugo Treffner High School

12.10

Homes needed for at least 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in Estonia

12.10

Ministry: Declaring Russia a terrorist regime shows war is not forgotten

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

Minister calls for defense spending to reach 3 percent of GDP

12.10

Global Estonian Report: October 12-19

Watch again

Most Read articles

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

12.10

Ministry studying potential effects of planned Polish nuclear power station

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

11.10

Ministry: Rail Baltica progress slowed by poor design work, bad management

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: