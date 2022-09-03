Jüri Vips qualifies eighth in Zandvoort

Estonian Formula Two racing driver Jüri Vips qualified eighth for round 12 of the 2022 championship, held in Zandvoort, in the Netherlands,

Vips, who races for Hitech, put in a time of 1.21.443, 0.7 seconds behind pole position winner Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport).

Going into race weekend, Vips is in 10th place in the table with 89 points, while Drugovich is top, on 205 points.

Two more stages remain in the 2022 season, at Monza, and in Abu Dhabi.

The main race takes place Saturday.

Earlier this year, Vips was the first Estonian ever to drive a Formula One car competitively, which he did in free practice at the Spanish Grand Prix in May, standing in for regular Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

--

