Jüri Vips fifth in Hungary F2 race

Estonian Formula Two driver Jüri Vips (Hitech) finished in fifth place in Hungary Sunday, in round 10 of the 2022 season.

Vips, who started from sixth place on the grid, did not get a good start at the Hungaroring, unlike his start in Saturday's sprint race, after Danish driver Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) nudged him off-track at the second corner. Vesti later picked up a time penalty for his troubles.

Vips, 21, from Tallinn, did briefly lead the race, mainly after all those ahead of him in the field were on pitstop, including his teammate, New Zealander Marcus Armstrong.

Frenchman Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix) won the race, while the 10 points Vips picked up brings his total for the season to 85 points, placing him in 10th in the drivers' table overall, with three races left in the season.

The next round is at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, later this month.

