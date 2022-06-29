Red Bull ends Vips' contract over offensive language clips

News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

The Red Bull Formula One team announced via social media that it has ended its collaboration with Jüri Vips following an investigation into the Estonian driver's use of racist and homophobic language.

Last week, it emerged that Vips had used the 'N-word' while playing a live-streamed video game, with Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson.  In a separate clip, Vips refuses to wear a pink Red Bull baseball cap, stating that it was "gay."

New Zealander Lawson appeared to call out Vips for his use of offensive language in the videos.   

"Following its investigation into an online incident involving Jüri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Jüri's contract as its test and reserve driver. The team do not condone any form of racism," said Red Bull, in a statement posted on Twitter.

Red Bull Racing announces termination of Jüri Vips' contract Source: Red Bull Racing

After clips of the incidents began trending on social media, Vips responded to the incident with an Instagram post on June 21m in which he wrote, "I wish to unreservedly apologize for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," the Estonian wrote. "This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

Vips, 21, became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula 1 free practice session when he replaced Sergio Perez at the Spanish GP earlier this year.

The Estonian joined Red Bull's youth program in 2018 and, since 2020, has driven in F2 for the Hitech team, in addition to his commitments as a test and reserve driver.

Hitech has yet to confirm whether Vips will continue representing the team, with the next round of F2 set to take place this weekend at Silverstone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:11

Estonia's parental benefit gender gap falls to new low

10:46

Third electricity cable to be built between Finland, Estonia

09:49

Red Bull ends Vips' contract over offensive language clips

09:11

Public bus fares in Harju County to go up by 20 percent

08:42

Turkey backs down on opposition to Finland, Sweden NATO membership

28.06

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

28.06

Liimets not leaving Center, may run in upcoming Riigikogu elections

28.06

Isamaa MP: Coalition negotiations looking at CO2 quota compensation

28.06

June likely to be Estonia's hottest month in 2022

28.06

Environment Ministry: European climate package works in our favor

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

28.06

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

28.06

UK financial watchdog investigating Wise founder over alleged tax default

28.06

Weather service issues heat, storm warnings across Estonia

28.06

Defense ministry official: Estonia is well protected

28.06

Recommendations for coping with a heatwave

27.06

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000

28.06

June likely to be Estonia's hottest month in 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: