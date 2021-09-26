Vips out in Sochi

Estonian Formula 2 pilot Jüri Vips was forced to drop out of the race in Sochi, Russia

Vips (Hitech GP) suffered a serious technical problem on lap six of the race. While Vips' formula car made it to the pits, the Estonian was forced to drop out of the race.

The race win went to Oscar Piastri (PREMA Racing) who is also the points leader. Frenchman Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix) was second and Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) third.

Piastri has 178 points. Jüri Vips has dropped to sixth place (102 points), surrendering one position to Theo Pourchaire.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!