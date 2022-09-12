Jüri Vips records first win of the season as Drugovich crowned F2 champion

Estonia's Jüri Vips (Hitech) recorded his first victory of the season in the sprint race during round 13 of the FIA Formula 2 World Championship in Monza, Italy. Despite being forced to retire from the race, Brazil's Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) was crowned world champion, after nearest rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) of France failed to finish amongst the points.

Vips, who started in third place on the grid, quickly moved in to second after the first corner. However, Drugovich damaged his car so badly on the gravel during the opening lap, that a safety car was deployed and the Brazilian had no choice but to retire.

After the safety car had done its job, Vips immediately went into the lead, holding on until the finish. "Today (Saturday - ed) we showed good speed and were able to control the race well. I've been waiting for this win for a long time. This year we have been very close to winning several times, but for various reasons we have not been able to turn a good race into a win," Vips said afterwards.

Denmark's Frederik Vasti (ART) finished in second, with Jehan Daruvala (Prema) of India in third.

Theo Pourchaire's seventeenth place finish, meant Brazilian Drugovich was crowned F2 champion, despite retiring from the race in Monza. "I have no words! I'm just very happy, I really tried to be as stable as possible this year and now I'm on top of the world thanks to that," said Drugovich after the race.

After the Monza sprint race, Vips is up to tenth place in the overall standings with 109 points. The final F2 race of the season takes place in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates on November 18–20.

