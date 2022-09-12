Jüri Vips records first win of the season as Drugovich crowned F2 champion

News
Jüri Vips
Jüri Vips Source: FIA Formula 2
News

Estonia's Jüri Vips (Hitech) recorded his first victory of the season in the sprint race during round 13 of the FIA Formula 2 World Championship in Monza, Italy. Despite being forced to retire from the race, Brazil's Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) was crowned world champion, after nearest rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) of France failed to finish amongst the points.

Vips, who started in third place on the grid, quickly moved in to second after the first corner. However, Drugovich damaged his car so badly on the gravel during the opening lap, that a safety car was deployed and the Brazilian had no choice but to retire.

After the safety car had done its job, Vips immediately went into the lead, holding on until the finish. "Today (Saturday - ed) we showed good speed and were able to control the race well. I've been waiting for this win for a long time. This year we have been very close to winning several times, but for various reasons we have not been able to turn a good race into a win," Vips said afterwards.

Denmark's Frederik Vasti (ART) finished in second, with Jehan Daruvala (Prema) of India in third.

Theo Pourchaire's seventeenth place finish, meant Brazilian Drugovich was crowned F2 champion, despite retiring from the race in Monza. "I have no words! I'm just very happy, I really tried to be as stable as possible this year and now I'm on top of the world thanks to that," said Drugovich after the race.

After the Monza sprint race, Vips is up to tenth place in the overall standings with 109 points. The final F2 race of the season takes place in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates on November 18–20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:22

Ratas: The end of summer must not mean an end to warm rooms

17:49

Tänak second at Acropolis Rally as Hyundai take all three podium places

17:19

Estonia-Latvia power link maintenance to lower price of electricity Tuesday

16:56

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

16:55

MP: By supporting Taiwan, we are strengthening allied bond with USA

16:34

President: State budget neither a black hole nor perpetuum mobile

16:22

Jüri Vips records first win of the season as Drugovich crowned F2 champion

15:52

Supreme Court to hear journalists' fines appeal

15:31

Electoral Committee: 'M-voting' in 2023 Riigikogu elections not possible

15:10

Kenya's Jonathan Yego Kiptoo and Pauline Mutwa Thitu win Tallinn Marathon

Watch again

Most Read articles

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

10:56

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

09:00

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

10.09

Expert: Nothing remarkable about a bear swimming to Hiiumaa

14:29

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

14:51

Tartu hopes to launch Riga train connection with state support

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

10.09

Electricity in Estonia to cost €282 per MWh on average Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: