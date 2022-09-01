Estonian team 16th after day three of Enduro

The Estonian team are in 16th place after the third day of the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in France.

The fastest Estonian national team rider on Wednesday was Veiko Rääts (E1, KTM). For the second day running, the competition between Rääts and Priit Biene (E2, Husqvarna). While on day two Biene beat Rääts by one second over the five tests, today Rääts was 2.6 seconds faster than his Estonian teammate Biene, with the riders admitting that the inter-team competition both adds spice to the proceedings and forces them to work harder.

In the overall standings, Rääts is in 103rd place, with Biene 105th. The two other Estonian riders involved, Hendrik Talviku (E2, KTM) and Jüri Triisa (E3, KTM), both rookies, were not far behind. Talviku was in 122nd and Triisa 124th in the overall standings after day three, with just 4.5 seconds separating the two.

The overall leader after three days is Andrea Verona of Italy,

Great Britain lead the team standings overal after three days, from Italy in second and Spain in third. Italy's Andrea Verona finished the day top of the individual leaderboard.

