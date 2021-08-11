Gallery: Motocross and enduro national teams train together

Sports
Open gallery
79 photos
Sports

On Tuesday, the Estonian Motorcycling Federation's motocross and enduro national teams got together for a joint training session led by long-time professional motocross racer Tanel Leok in preparation of two international competitions in the next two months.

Leok, who announced his retirement last November, is also a candidate for the national team, but an injury will likely keep him out of the "Olympics of Motocross" on September 25-26. The motocross racer is instead looking to use his experience to support the Estonian national team, which according to him, has some developing to do.

"The young guys have a lot of room for improvement. Even at the Estonian championships, where I also participated and international competitions in Italy, where other young Estonian riders were starting... Perhaps they do not have the experience and nerve and we need to improve on that," Leok told ERR.

The racer said the national team is actually at a balanced level. "We do not have that one shining star, but everyone has an opportunity to get a good result. I would take this one step at a time. We must first get to the finals and then attack the top-10. Getting to the finals is a priority," Leok said.

The motocross national team is looking to improve upon their fourth-place finish at the last Motocross des Nations, the enduro national team's best result at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) comes from 2015, when the team achieved fifth place.

The Motocross des Nations is set to take place on September 25-26 in Mantova, Italy, the ISDE will take place on August 30 - September 4 in Piemonte, Italy.

The candidates for the motocross national team are Tanel Leok, Harri Kullas, Gert Krestinov, Hardi Roosiorg, Ekri Kahro, Karel Kutsar, Jörgen-Matthias Talvik, Meico Vettik and Indrek Mägi. The roster will be confirmed 30 days before the competition by manager Martin Arumäe.

The candidates for the enduro national team are Priit Biene, Toomas Triisa, Jüri Triisa and Elary Talu. The national team's manager is Veiko Biene.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:15

Ministry passing child development monitoring obligation on to doctors

17:43

Rakvere city government rejects EKRE billboard

17:18

Immunologist: COVID-19 will reach flu-like situation at some point

16:53

Retailers: World oil prices changeable, hard to predict cheaper fuel on way

16:48

Australian magician Peter Paxx to join Tallinn Fringe Festival lineup

16:28

Gallery: Motocross and enduro national teams train together

16:20

Anti-abortion NGO still awaiting state funds pledged by last administration

15:57

Government expert: Up to 200 likely hospitalized with COVID-19 next month

15:55

Finance ministry: First half of 2021 tax take up nearly 14 percent on year

15:29

Margus Hunt signs with Arizona Cardinals

15:18

16 percent of scheduled Janssen doses have reached Estonia since June

14:56

Anti-lockdown Vilnius riots lead to arrests, injuries to police

14:42

Former foreign minister to run as Isamaa Tallinn mayoral candidate Updated

14:22

Health Board: Estonia will not achieve herd immunity this year

13:54

Black Nights Film Festival became member of important representative body

13:18

Tallinn Marathon 2021 going ahead in September

12:52

Third of Estonian startups founded by e-residents

12:37

Health Board establishes healthcare state of emergency

12:28

Coronavirus hasn't added to workload of ambulance service

11:56

Ratas: Tarmo Soomere could still end up as presidential candidate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: