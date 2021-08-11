Gallery: Motocross and enduro national teams train together

On Tuesday, the Estonian Motorcycling Federation's motocross and enduro national teams got together for a joint training session led by long-time professional motocross racer Tanel Leok in preparation of two international competitions in the next two months.

Leok, who announced his retirement last November, is also a candidate for the national team, but an injury will likely keep him out of the "Olympics of Motocross" on September 25-26. The motocross racer is instead looking to use his experience to support the Estonian national team, which according to him, has some developing to do.

"The young guys have a lot of room for improvement. Even at the Estonian championships, where I also participated and international competitions in Italy, where other young Estonian riders were starting... Perhaps they do not have the experience and nerve and we need to improve on that," Leok told ERR.

The racer said the national team is actually at a balanced level. "We do not have that one shining star, but everyone has an opportunity to get a good result. I would take this one step at a time. We must first get to the finals and then attack the top-10. Getting to the finals is a priority," Leok said.

The motocross national team is looking to improve upon their fourth-place finish at the last Motocross des Nations, the enduro national team's best result at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) comes from 2015, when the team achieved fifth place.

The Motocross des Nations is set to take place on September 25-26 in Mantova, Italy, the ISDE will take place on August 30 - September 4 in Piemonte, Italy.

The candidates for the motocross national team are Tanel Leok, Harri Kullas, Gert Krestinov, Hardi Roosiorg, Ekri Kahro, Karel Kutsar, Jörgen-Matthias Talvik, Meico Vettik and Indrek Mägi. The roster will be confirmed 30 days before the competition by manager Martin Arumäe.

The candidates for the enduro national team are Priit Biene, Toomas Triisa, Jüri Triisa and Elary Talu. The national team's manager is Veiko Biene.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!