Five-time European EMX Quad champion Kevin Saar aims to impress in the USA

Kevin Saar, the 22-year-old Estonian, who became European champion for a fifth consecutive time at the EMX European Quad Championships in Kaplice, Czech Republic last weekend, now plans to test himself in the USA.

Reflecting on his most recent European title win, Saar said, that the competition in the sport is getting tougher every year.

"Going into the race it was still pretty exciting, the lead (I had) over the others wasn't very big. And, as the last stage went according to plan, I got my fifth title. I am very happy about that," said Saar.

"Each stage has three races, with each race giving a maximum of 25 points. Going into the stage I had a lead of 25 points, so there was not much room for error. If I had had even one problem, it would have been a very close race," Saar explained. "In the first race I got off to a good start and my nearest rival crashed, so I could take it easy and finish strongly, to get the points. In the second race, I only needed one point to secure the championship title, and I did that. So, with one race to go, the title was already mine," Saar said.

"The competition has got stronger over the years, but my season has been steady, the first stage went so well, so that provided a good base for the season. And from then on it was the same – there were no technical problems, which made it much easier to go for the title," he added.

When asked if winning this European title felt any different from his previous four victories, Saar said that the feeling was still just as good the fifth time around.

"The feeling of winning a title has always been the same for me - when you finally get a medal, to hear the Estonian anthem, when you are on the podium is something incomparable, and that's why I do this sport. It doesn't matter how many times I've won it, the feeling and emotion has been the same every year."

It might be expected, that having achieved so much success in the sport at such a young age, Saar's fellow competitors already consider him something of a legend. However, the Estonian is determined to keep his feet on the ground.

"I'm such a shy and quiet guy, I don't really want that much attention, maybe I haven't been looked at that way," Saar said. "When the title was confirmed one race before the end, there was the chance for me to put a number 1 plate (on my bike), but my own modesty didn't allow me to show off like that."

Asked about his plans for the future, Saar emphasized the importance of his supporters, and also hinted at plans to test himself in the US.

"Motorcycling is such an expensive sport, and to keep going, I definitely need my supporters to stay with me," he said. "I'm looking elsewhere in Europe, one plan is to maybe go to America, do two or three starts there, show what I can do," said Saar.

