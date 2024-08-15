Estonian quad riders ready to take on world's best in Czech Republic

Kevin Saar, Karl Robin Rillo and Rasmus Sõna are all set to represent Estonia at the Quad European Championship of Nations, which takes place at Loketske Serpentiny Motocross Area (AMK Loket) in Loket, Czech Republic. The same line-up finished sixth at last year's championships in Italy and are now ready once again to take on the world's best.

The Estonian quads have had good results, both in Estonian and international competitions this year. Team captain Tõnu Põdra said that these are by far the fastest quad riders in Estonia at the moment, and they have the ability to keep the Estonian flag flying high.

"The Czech Republic is the absolute best in the world, but we have all the prerequisites to do well. Our team is definitely smarter and stronger this year and we are going into the race with high expectations," said Põdra.

The team members all spoke of their pride at representing Estonia and racing on the world-famous cross-country track. Saar, Rillo and Sõna said that the Loket track could be a good fit for them and that they have the skills and potential to finish in a good position.

