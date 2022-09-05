Estonia's Kevin Saar wins fifth EMX Quad European title in Czech Republic

Estonia's Kevin Saar has been crowned European champion for the fifth time at the EMX Quad Championships in Kaplice, Czech Republic.

Despite a disappointing final race of the weekend, which saw the Estonian sidelined on the penultimate lap following a transmission failure, Saar had already done in enough in races one and two, to guarantee a second place finish overall in Kaplice, and a fifth career European title.

Saar had a blistering start to the weekend, setting the best lap time in the time trial, ahead of his closest championship rival, Norwegian Christopher Tvereen in second place. The Estonian capitalized on the advantage, winning the first of three races almost one minute ahead of Germany's Miro-Romeo Cappuccio in second. Rick Haverdil of the Netherlands finished third, while Tvereen was forced to retire.

It was during race two, on Sunday morning, that Saar, who started in second position, eventually pulled away from the field to take a second consecutive win and guarantee the European title. Norway's Joakim Granli finished second, with Haverdil third and Tveraen in fourth.

In the final race of the weekend, Saar started well, but was forced out with four laps remaining, spoiling an otherwise perfect weekend for the Estonian. Norway's Tveraen finished in first place, with Granli in second, and Jan Brhel of the Czech Republic took third.

It was  Granli who took first place overall for the weekend, ending with 58 points, while Saar came second, also on 58. Third place for the stage went to Brhel, who ended on 53 points.

In the final championship standings, Saar finished on 274 points, 39 ahead of nearest rival Tveraen on 235, with Haverdul in third on 201 points.

On social media after the race, a delighted Saar said, "Wow, can't believe this is my 5th EMX title. It's been one amazing journey. Wasn't too long ago when I was just a little kid dreaming about racing over Europe and be(ing) on the podiums."

Editor: Michael Cole

